Catholic activists warn India’s Waqf Bill risks legitimizing government interference in religious minorities’ affairs

Shafaqna English- Catholic activists warned that the Indian Waqf Bill risks legitimizing government interference in the affairs of religious minorities.

They expressed dismay over Indian bishops supporting changes to a law governing properties dedicated to Muslim charity, known as the Waqf Amendment Law.

In an April 8 open letter, the 15 Catholic activists and academics said the support from the national bishops’ forum, the highest authority of the Catholic Church in India, raised several “serious issues that merit careful reconsideration.”

They cited a March 31 press statement from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India that urged all parliamentarians to support the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com