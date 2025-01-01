English
Pew poll: Most Americans view Israel more unfavorably

Shafaqna English- More than half of Americans, or 53%, have an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 42% in March 2022.

According to a Pew Research poll published on Tuesday, 53% of Americans now express an unfavourable opinion of Israel, up from 42 % in March 2022 – before the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel and Israel’s decimation of the enclave.

Democrats are still more likely than Republicans to express a negative opinion of Israel by 69 % to 37%, respectively. But the number of Republicans who hold opposing views on Israel has increased 10 percentage points since 2022.

Young Republicans, those under the age of 50, especially, are now more likely to have an unfavourable view of Israel, with 50 % polling in that direction. That gap underscores the rise of popular alternative conservative media voices like Candice Owens and Tucker Carlson, who have become more open to challenging Israel.

Source: Middle East Eye  

