Afghanistan: Spring brings tourists to scenic Dasht-e Abdan

Dasht-e Abdan, a scenic destination in Kunduz province, is currently hosting hundreds of visitors from across the country.With its lush greenery in spring, Dasht-e Abdan attracts crowds annually.

Some visitors have called on the caretaker government to provide more facilities for tourists at the site.

Hazratullah, a resident of Zabul visiting Kunduz, told TOLOnews: “We came to Dasht-e Abdan for a picnic. It’s a beautiful place, and many people are here, including visitors from the north and Kandahar.”

