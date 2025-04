Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. “10 reasons why the Quraysh were opposed to Islam .”

Opposition Tactics of the Quraysh | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)- Part 16

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

www.shafaqna.com