Shafaqna English- Nearly 7.7 million people are facing severe food insecurity as conflict escalates, the UN’s emergency food relief agency warned.

The situation is especially dire for returnees fleeing violence in Sudan, who now account for nearly half of those experiencing catastrophic hunger levels.

The influx of over 1.1 million displaced people into already fragile communities has overwhelmed resources and relief efforts, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

Source: News.un.org

