EPI: Iraq ranks 83rd globally in 2024 Clean Drinking Water Index

Shafaqna English- Iraq ranked 83rd globally and 10th among Arab nations in the 2024 Clean Drinking Water Index, the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) revealed.

According to EPI’s report, the country scored 57.4 out of 100 in the index, which evaluates water quality across 180 countries.

Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States led the global rankings, each receiving a perfect score of 100. Chad ranked last with a score of 4.6, followed by the Central African Republic at 9.2.

Regionally, Kuwait topped the Arab list and placed 50th worldwide, followed by Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt.

Source: Shafaq News

