Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights to Syria soon

Shafaqna English- A delegation from the Saudi’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) i to visit Damascus airport on Friday in preparation for the resumption of direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Earlier, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority, Ashhad Al-Salibi, announced the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting January 7.

“We announce the commencement of receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting from 1/7/2025,” Al-Sailbi said.

Source: Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com