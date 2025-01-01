English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights to Syria soon

0

Shafaqna English-  A delegation from the Saudi’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) i to visit Damascus airport on Friday in preparation for the resumption of direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Earlier, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority, Ashhad Al-Salibi, announced the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting January 7.

“We announce the commencement of receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting from 1/7/2025,” Al-Sailbi said.

Source: Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Visa ban for 14 countries ahead of Hajj 2025

nasibeh yazdani

New initiative turns Saudi highways trips into cultural journeys

nafiseh yazdani

Najaf Airport welcomed first direct flight from Medina

leila yazdani

Ramadhan 2025: Over 24 million Iftar meals served at Islam’s holiest Mosques

nasibeh yazdani

Türkiye: Spanish Hajj Pilgrims on Horseback arrived in Konya

faati

More than 122 million visited two Holy Mosques during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.