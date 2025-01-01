Leader of FBU: Rise in ‘racist’ online comments by members of unions Trade unions in UK

Shafaqna English-A group of unions plans to launch a campaign to tackle a rise in “racist and bigoted” comments online from the Trade union’s members and officials, the new leader of the Fire Brigades Union said.

Steve Wright, the general secretary of the FBU, said internal inquiries into allegations of racism have uncovered dozens of cases where members have been found to use racist slurs or stereotypes, often regarding asylum seekers.

Other unions have had similar incidents, he said. Together, a group of unions plan to launch a campaign warning that online populists and far-right organisations are distorting the truth about immigration and race.

“People with far-right views are becoming more brazen in what they do on social media, and I’ve witnessed it with my own union around disciplinary cases and the rhetoric of some of our own members,” Wright said.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com