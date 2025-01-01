King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Pope Francis at Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta

Shafaqna English- King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Pope Francis at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope has been convalescing for over two weeks after being released from Gemelli Hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, King Charles and Queen Camilla met privately with Pope Francis on a particularly significant day for their family: It marks their 20th wedding anniversary and the fourth anniversary of the death of the King’s father, Philip of Edinburgh.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Holy See Press Office stated: “Pope Francis met privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla this afternoon. In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to King Charles on the occasion of their wedding anniversary .”

The King and Queen were able to express their best wishes in person during their audience on Wednesday afternoon. A post on The Royal Family account on X Thursday morning noted, “The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person.”

During their three-day visit to Rome, the British monarchs met with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Wednesday, the King also became the first British Monarch to address the assembled Houses of Parliament in Montecitorio.

As is well known, King Charles III is not only the Sovereign of the United Kingdom (and 14 other commonwealth realms) but is also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.