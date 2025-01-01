Indonesia agency sends 10,000 sarongs to Muslims affected by earthquake in Myanmar

In a statement issued on Thursday, Baznas’ Head of Distribution and Utilization, Saidah Sakwan, stated that the distribution of sarongs is part of the agency’s rapid response to meet the basic needs of survivors following the disaster.

“During this emergency situation, a sarong can be worn as daily clothing and also serve as protection against extreme weather,” she said.

Sakwan explained that the earthquake, which struck Myanmar in late March, displaced thousands of people and left many without access to essential facilities and necessities.

In these challenging conditions, she emphasized the urgent need for proper clothing, especially for Muslims, who traditionally wear sarongs during prayer.

“Baznas has been striving to ease the burden of our brothers and sisters in Myanmar who are facing hardship. We chose sarongs because they are considered a daily essential, especially for Muslim survivors,” she added.

She also highlighted the multifunctionality of the sarong, noting that it can double as a makeshift mattress.

In addition to the garments, Baznas has delivered 100 power generators, 50 tents, 1,000 hygiene kits for women and children, 5,000 blankets, 50 tarpaulins, and essential medicines to Myanmar.

Sakwan said these aid data-x-items reflect Indonesia’s solidarity, compassion, and care for fellow Southeast Asians affected by the disaster.

“Hopefully, the assistance delivered by the Indonesian people through Baznas will help ease the burden of those impacted by the earthquake in Myanmar and strengthen the spirit of solidarity between our nations in times of crisis,” she concluded.