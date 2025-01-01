English
OpenPR: Halal Skincare Market Grows in Southeast Asia Through 2032

Shafaqna English- The South East Asia halal skincare market is poised for dynamic expansion, fueled by rising consumer demand, ethical preferences, and regulatory developments supporting halal certification, OpenPR reports.

A recent market research report reveals that halal skincare is gaining traction across Southeast Asia, with growing interest from both consumers and investors. Key drivers include a strong Muslim population base, increasing awareness of halal-certified products, and evolving beauty standards that prioritize natural and ethical ingredients.

The report highlights competitive insights, product segmentation, and growth forecasts through 2032, offering strategic guidance for stakeholders.

