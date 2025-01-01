Report: At least 1,700 millionaires left Israel in 2024

Figures released by Henley & Partners firm, a British-based global leader in immigration services, and New World Wealth, a South Africa-based data intelligence firm, showed that 22,600 millionaires were living in Tel Aviv and Herzliya in central Israel in 2024, down from 24,300 in 2023.

“This means no fewer than 1,700 millionaires departed Israel over the past year,” Henley & Partners said.

While the report did not specify reasons for their departure, previous Israeli media reports suggested that many Israelis had left the country following the Israeli war on Gaza and its repercussions on the economy and security in Israel.

Last year, global ratings agency Fitch downgraded Israel’s credit score from A+ to A.