Iraqis commemorate 45th martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister

Shafaqna English- Iraqis commemorate the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister.

April 9 marks the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, a genius, revolutionary Muslim scholar who Saddam Hussein killed alongside his sister, Bint al-Huda Sadr.

Iraqi President: We proudly recall the courageous stance of martyr al-Sadr in confronting the dictatorship

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, commemorated the martyrdom of Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister, Alawiya Bint al-Huda, and the fall of the tyrannical regime.

The President said in a tweet on the X website: On the anniversary of the martyrdom of His Eminence Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister, Alawiya Bint al-Huda, on the day of the fall of the tyranny, we proudly recall the courageous stance of the martyr al-Sadr in confronting the dictatorship that plunged the country into wars, absurd conflicts, and arbitrary measures against the Iraqis

Iraqi PM commemorates the anniversary martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr

Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed S. Al-Sudani an official statement, said that “Today marks the twenty-second anniversary of the fall of the dictatorial regime. After long years of oppression, tyranny, devastation of the country, and suffering of its people, the worst ruling clique to ever control Iraq and its citizens was cast into history, never to return.”

Al-Sudani stressed, “This regime could not have fallen without the immense sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of our people-across all components and from all Islamic and national forces. By divine will, the downfall of the tyrannical Ba’athist regime coincided with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister, Amina Al-Sadr event that embodied the regime’s ultimate violation of values, customs, and human covenants.”

He further said that “As we commemorate this anniversary, we reaffirm the importance of the achievements made for our great people in laying the foundations of a democratic system that guarantees the rights of all Iraqis under the constitution and the rule of law. Thanks to God, our country today enjoys notable security and stability, and a momentum of reconstruction and development. From the beginning of its work, our government has remained committed to advancing political construction, economic reform, and the realization of the hopes and aspirations of our noble people.”

Cultural symposium on the Thought of Martyr Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr

As part of the annual commemoration of the martyrdom of the great Islamic thinker, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, the College of Islamic Sciences at the University of Karbala participated in organizing a cultural symposium titled: “Human Development in the Thought of Martyr Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr.

The event was in collaboration with the “Benaa” Project – Najaf Office.

The symposium was delivered by Professor Dr. Amjad Al-Fadhel, a professor of critical methodology and Islamic thought at the University of Karbala. He presented the foundational principles set by the martyr Sayyid al-Sadr for the development of a conscious human being capable of bearing the responsibility of change. He also explored how the martyr harmonized faith and reason, spirit and method, in pursuit of a comprehensive civilizational and humanitarian project.

The symposium witnessed an elite turnout of university students who engaged thoughtfully with the topic, reflecting a deep sense of belonging to the message-driven thought carried by Sayyid al-Sadr—a legacy that continues to illuminate the path for those seeking to build humanity and society.

Sheikh Al-Khazali: We renew our pledge to continue their approach and confront Tyranny

The General Secretary of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, Sheikh Qais Khazali, issued a statement on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the revolutionary authority, pioneer of the Islamic Awakening, and great philosopher, Grand Ayatollah Martyr Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, and his sister, the martyred, pure, Alawite woman, Bint al-Huda (may God Almighty be pleased with them both).

In a statement on the “X” platform, he called on Almighty God to grant us success in adhering to the path of the two martyrs and completing their victorious journey in confronting injustice and tyranny.

www.shafaqna.com