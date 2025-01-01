Macron: France plans to recognise Palestinian state in June

Shafaqna English- Emmanuel Macron has said France plans to recognise a Palestinian state in June.

“We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months,” Mr Macron told France 5 television after his visit to Egypt this week. “We aim to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalise this movement of mutual recognition by several parties,” he added.

Nearly 150 countries recognise a Palestinian state. In May 2024, Ireland, Norway, and Spain announced recognition, followed by Slovenia in June, in moves partly fuelled by condemnation of Israel’s bombardment of the enclave.

But France would be the biggest European power to recognise a Palestinian state, a move the US has long resisted.

Source: The National