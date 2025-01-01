English
OCHA: Bombardment, deprivation and displacement continue in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Bombardment, deprivation, and displacement across the Gaza Strip continue to take a devastating toll on the population, with daily reports of Israeli strikes killing and injuring many civilians, UN aid coordination office OCHA said.

OCHA stressed that civilians must be protected and should never be a target. Israel’s total blockade on all commercial and lifesaving relief supplies remains in place.

WHO noted that some 12,500 patients in the enclave still need to be evacuated.

Access to healthcare facilities has been impacted by displacement orders issued by the Israeli military, and the safety of healthcare workers remains at risk.

At least two medical professionals were reported killed as they left their health facility in Gaza City on Monday, according to OCHA.

Today, 12 out of 17 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially functional, and there is only one field hospital.

