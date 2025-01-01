Save the Children: 4,000 children deaths on migration routes since 2014

Shafaqna English- An analysis of International Organization for Migration (IOM) data showed at least 4,044 children died since 2014 while on migration routes, many fleeing conflict, hunger and climate shocks, according to Save the Children.

However, the true number is likely to be much higher due to a lack of disaggregated data on child migrants.

According to the analysis of IOM data, the deadliest routes for children were the Mediterranean Sea, followed by the Sahara Desert, the Afghanistan-to-Iran migration route, and the US-Mexico border crossing.

Almost half of all recorded child migrant deaths were caused by drowning, while at least one in every seven deaths resulted from vehicle accidents or dangerous transport conditions.

The child rights organisation said recent cuts to foreign aid are jeopardising health, nutrition, livelihood, and education programmes for millions of children, which could force more children to undertake deadly journeys in search of safety and also essential resources and support.

Source: Save the Children

