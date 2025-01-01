Looting of Iraqi Museum in Baghdad, beginning April 10th, 2003

Shafaqna English- After 22 years, the memory of the looting of the Iraqi Museum in Baghdad and the sight of its ongoing consequences serve as a painful reminder of the irreparable cultural loss suffered during the 2003 US invasion and occupation.

This event is remembered as a profound cultural catastrophe, widely considered one of the worst acts of cultural vandalism since World War II.

Amidst the chaos following the invasion, museum staff heroically managed to secure over 8,000 artifacts before evacuating. However, as invading forces advanced, the museum was stormed by individuals and organized groups over a harrowing 36-hour period. An estimated 15,000+ priceless artifacts, chronicling millennia of Mesopotamian civilization, were stolen, smashed, or lost.

While dedicated efforts over the years have led to the recovery of approximately 7,000 pieces, the vast majority – over 8,000 artifacts – remain missing. These include irreplaceable treasures like a 4,000-year-old black stone duck weight from Ur and a gold and lapis lazuli vessel from Ur’s Royal Cemetery.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com