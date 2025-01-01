English
UN decries ongoing combat in Myanmar amid quake recovery

Shafaqna English- The United Nations rights office has denounced Myanmar’s governing military for breaching the temporary truce in the civil war, as earthquake relief faces big challenges.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday that the military attacks on armed resistance groups come when “the sole focus should be on ensuring humanitarian aid gets to disaster zones.”

A multi-sided conflict has engulfed Myanmar since 2021, when Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s military declared a coup and wrested power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng had previously reported that many earthquake survivors suffer as the military government has blocked aid to rebel-held areas.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

