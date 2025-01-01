English
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Insights from Nahj al-Balagha

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr Saeid Sobhani to discuss “Insights from Nahjul-Balaghah”, on Friday 11 April 2025. In this program, Surah Yaseen will be recited by Fatima Zahra Nurmohamed for the Thawab of Zainabbai Sultanali Merali Dewji.

 

Speaker:

Shaykh Dr Saeid Sobhani is a Shi’i scholar specialising in the main fields of the classical Islamic disciplines including theology, philosophy, jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, exegesis of the Qur’an, history, biographical studies, and fundamentals of belief, on each of which he has authored a number of books and articles. Shaykh Dr Saeid Sobhani has studied under many grand scholars including Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, Ayatollah Mirza Jawad Tabrizi, and Ayatollah Ja‘far Sobhani. His publications include Nayl al-Watar min Qa‘idat la Darar (The Jurisprudential Maxim of No Harm, 1999) and Jahan-bini va Shenakht (Epistemology, 1988)

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Nahjul-Balaghah Letter 27″

