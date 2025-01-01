English
Egypt: Annual headline inflation rate increased for 1st time in 6 months

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate accelerated in March, reaching 13.1 %, up from 12.5 % in February 2025, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported.

This is the first time the annual headline inflation rate has increased over the past six months.

CAPMAS data showed that the food and beverages sector saw a notable increase of 6.5 percent driven by the increase in prices of cereals and bread (by +8.1 percent), meat and poultry (by +1.3 percent), fish and seafood (by +6.2 percent), fruits (by +76.7 percent), and mineral and carbonated water (by +31 percent).

The data also indicated a rise in closing and footwear prices (by +18.3 percent) due to rising prices of fabric and ready-made garments.

Source: Ahram

www.shafaqna.com

