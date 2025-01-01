USA: New Washington law recognizes Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha

Shafaqna English- Two Islamic celebrations, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha will be added to Washington’s list of unpaid state holidays, under a bill signed into law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5106 would make Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha state-recognized holidays. The bill passed the House on March 31, the day after Ramadan concluded. Gov. Bob Ferguson signed it Tuesday night at the Islamic Center of Tacoma, where community members filled the room.

“Being in that room yesterday and just understanding the impact and the way people felt afterwards, it’s one thing to pass a bill and it’s another thing to be in the community,” said Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, the bill’s prime sponsor.

These holidays are celebrated by more than 100,000 Muslims across Washington state. In his remarks, Ferguson noted that Washington is the first state in the country to designate Eid as a state-recognized holiday.

Source: Washington State Standard

www.shafaqna.com