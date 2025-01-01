English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of thousands Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 11 April 2025

Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to the holy site.

According to the Islamic Awqaf Administration in the holy city, thousands of Muslim worshipers observed the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also performed the absentee funeral prayer for the martyrs of Gaza and the West Bank following the Friday prayer.

The Israeli occupation police reportedly prevented thousands of Muslim worshipers from entering Jerusalem to attend the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, several Jerusalemite men and women, who are banned from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in the holy city’s streets.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

