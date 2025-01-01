Turkish community leader criticizes German coalition deal for sidelining Muslims’ issues

Shafaqna English- The chairman of the Turkish Community in Germany (TGD) criticized a coalition deal between the Conservatives and the Social Democrats for sidelining Muslims’ issues.

“The coalition agreement does not give enough data for migrants in particular to feel safe in this country. Muslims and Islam are rarely mentioned in the coalition agreement, or when they are mentioned, it is negatively in terms of security,” Gökay Sofuoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

Sofuoğlu cited the absence of a migrant origin in the delegation, emphasizing the need for inclusion in the country’s administration.

“We see the consequences of the fact that the perspective of migrants is not reflected in the coalition protocol,” he said.

Source: Hurriyet Daily News

