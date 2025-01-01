Report: Islamic finance stands out in the global economic landscape

Shafaqna English- Currently, Islamic finance stands out in the global economic landscape due to its foundation in ethical and sustainable principles, such as the prohibition of excessive interest charges (riba), the requirement for asset-backed transactions, risk-sharing between borrower and lender, and aversion to speculation and excessive risk.

Islamic finance currently represents a USD 5 trillion market, according to the London Stock Exchange Group.

These characteristics have sparked growing interest, as they promote greater transparency and financial stability, making the system less prone to deep economic crises that often impact conventional markets.

In recent decades, even countries with Muslim minority populations, such as the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, France, Hong Kong, and Singapore, have successfully developed and implemented legal frameworks for Islamic finance. These frameworks enable the structuring of robust financial operations in credit, private equity, real estate, fintechs, and sovereign bonds. The London Stock Exchange now even features exclusive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dedicated to Sharia-compliant finance.

Brazil to strengthen its cooperation agenda in Islamic finance

The recent expansion of the BRICS+ group, which now includes Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and, more recently, Indonesia, presents a strategic opportunity for Brazil to strengthen its cooperation agenda in Islamic finance. This initiative is particularly relevant in a time of increasing international instability and trade wars, heightening the need to diversify and strengthen economic partnerships while pursuing a more diverse and resilient trade policy.

