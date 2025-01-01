India: 15 Muslim families fled Nanda Nagar after anti-Muslim violences

Shafaqna English- For generations, 15 Muslim families called Nanda Nagar home. But they fled Nanda Nagar after they were attacked by their neighbours last September.

Every morning at 8 am, Ahamad Hasan pulls up the brown shutter of his dry-cleaning shop on the banks of the Nandakini river, which runs through the remote Himalayan town of Nanda Nagar in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Darshan Bharti, a Hindu far-right leader known for his hate speech against Muslims, also visited Nanda Nagar. After his speech, “the mob went on a rampage and vandalised our properties,” says Hasan. They destroyed a makeshift mosque and threw a Muslim resident’s car into the river. Bharti did not respond to Al Jazeera’s questions on his visit to Nanda Nagar and on the violence that followed.

“All Muslim families of the town hid on the top floor of my house while the crowd was pelting stones. I still get shivers recalling that day,” Hasan says. His house has iron grills and a gate, and is a multistorey building, which made it a safer choice for the Muslim families to shelter in.

For most Muslim families, it was the end of life in Nanda Nagar.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com