Heritage Truck tours held interesting courses about conserving Iraqi culture

Shafaqna English- A special “Mesopotamia Heritage truck” has been traveling around Nineveh Governorate for the past year, delivering essential historical education and cultural revitalization to a variety of villages.

With the primary goal of reintroducing young people to Iraq’s rich history and artistic traditions, this creative mobile workshop program visited 22 different locations with success.

The car was converted into a mobile studio and school that held interesting courses about conserving Iraqi culture. Participants gained hands-on experience in mosaic art, glass etching, sculpture, painting, and Winged Bull. Special workshops in folkloric sewing and embroidery to preserve traditional garments were held, and documentaries on Iraqi history were shown. These workshops were especially well-liked by women.

The project had a major influence as it traveled across the Nineveh Plains, from the northern town of Alqosh to places like Bartella, Baghdeda (Qaraqosh), Karemlash, and Bashiqa. Behnam Shaba Shamni, the session trainer, observed that there was an emphasis on including young people in the Christian and Yazidi communities, which were severely impacted by the ISIS war.

Source: IraqiNews

