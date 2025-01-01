UNRWA: Gaza faces catastrophic hunger crisis as supplies run out

Shafaqna English- The Gaza Strip faces catastrophic hunger crisis as supplies run out, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported.

“All basic supplies are running out in Gaza. It means babies, children are going to bed hungry,” Juliette Touma, the agency’s director of communications, said in a statement.

“Six weeks into the Israeli-imposed siege blocking the entry of aid and commercial supplies, food stocks are nearly gone, bakeries closed, and hunger is spreading,” the agency also noted.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com