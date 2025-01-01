Saudi Arabia: Umrah forum operating under theme “Enriching the Experience of Umrah Performers”

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will host the second Umrah and Ziyarah Forum in Madinah from April 14-16.

The three-day event, operating under the theme “Enriching the Experience of Umrah Performers and Visitors,” is held in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program.

This global gathering is a premier event in the Umrah services sector, bringing together business leaders, decision-makers, service providers, entrepreneurs and innovators from across the world to share expertise and explore ways to enhance the pilgrim experience.

Building on last year’s successful inaugural forum, this year’s event aims to establish new standards for Umrah and visitation services through technological advances, digital transformation and sustainable sector investments.

Source: Arab News

