English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Umrah forum operating under theme “Enriching the Experience of Umrah Performers”

0

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will host the second Umrah and Ziyarah Forum in Madinah from April 14-16.

The three-day event, operating under the theme “Enriching the Experience of Umrah Performers and Visitors,” is held in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program.

This global gathering is a premier event in the Umrah services sector, bringing together business leaders, decision-makers, service providers, entrepreneurs and innovators from across the world to share expertise and explore ways to enhance the pilgrim experience.

Building on last year’s successful inaugural forum, this year’s event aims to establish new standards for Umrah and visitation services through technological advances, digital transformation and sustainable sector investments.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Riyadh Library holds collection of rare copies of the Quran

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia-Syria direct flights to resume soon

nafiseh yazdani

Visa ban for 14 countries ahead of Hajj 2025

nasibeh yazdani

New initiative turns Saudi highways trips into cultural journeys

nafiseh yazdani

Najaf Airport welcomed first direct flight from Medina

leila yazdani

Ramadhan 2025: Over 24 million Iftar meals served at Islam’s holiest Mosques

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.