Newstrail: Halal Logistics Market Set to Hit $15B by 2032

Shafaqna English- The global halal logistics market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing global demand for halal-certified products across diverse sectors. Major logistics players are rapidly expanding their capabilities to cater to the evolving needs of the halal economy, as reported by Newstrail.

According to a report by HTF Market Intelligence, the global halal logistics market is projected to grow from USD 7 billion in 2024 to USD 15 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. This surge is fueled by the rising consumption of halal-certified goods not only in food and beverage but also in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals.

Key industry leaders are embracing halal logistics standards to capitalize on this expanding market. Among them are MASkargo (Malaysia), HALA (Saudi Arabia), HAVI (United States), and Nippon Express (Japan), all of which have integrated halal-compliant practices into their operations. These companies are joined by global logistics providers like DB Schenker (Germany), Yusen Logistics (Japan), and Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics (UAE), further reinforcing the global footprint of halal logistics.

The market is segmented by service types including temperature-controlled logistics, non-temperature controlled logistics, transportation, warehousing, and packaging. On the application front, halal logistics supports a variety of sectors—most notably food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, chemicals, and retail.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by burgeoning demand in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. Meanwhile, the Middle East remains a core market due to its deeply rooted halal standards and practices.

As the global halal economy expands, logistics companies that invest in halal-certified infrastructure and operations are poised to gain a competitive edge in a market that is not only growing but also evolving rapidly.

Source: Newstrail

www.shafaqna.com