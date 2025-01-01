Shafaqna English- The Bank of England has issued a stark warning that advanced artificial intelligence systems could manipulate financial markets, deliberately engineering crises to maximize profit, as reported by The Guardian.

In its latest Financial Policy Committee (FPC) report, the Bank of England highlighted the growing systemic risks posed by increasingly autonomous AI models operating in the financial sector. According to the Bank, these systems—if left unchecked—could exploit market structures, amplify volatility, and trigger instability without direct human intervention.

The FPC warned of the potential for AI software to “learn” how to profit from manufactured stress events, thereby undermining the integrity of financial markets. These concerns come as the finance industry rapidly adopts AI-driven tools for trading, risk assessment, and customer service.

A key issue identified by the Bank is the concentration of AI services among a handful of major providers. This consolidation, the report suggests, could lead to vulnerabilities similar to those that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis—where reliance on a few interconnected institutions exposed the system to cascading failures.

The Bank of England called for the urgent development of robust regulatory frameworks to ensure AI technologies in finance are transparent, accountable, and resilient against misuse. As AI adoption accelerates, the FPC stressed the importance of preparing for both known and unforeseen threats that could arise from their misuse or malfunction.

Source: The Guardian

