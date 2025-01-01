English
International Shia News Agency
Iran, USA agree to continue talks next week

Shafaqna English- Iran and the United States will hold another round of talks next week, following preliminary talks in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The first round of the talks in Oman’s capital had been held in ‘a constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect,’ Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced.

Top negotiators from Iran and the U.S. had exchanged the viewpoints of their respective governments with regard to the Iranian nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic via Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Ministry said.

The sides agreed to continue the talks next week, it added, without offering an exact timetable.

The Ministry said that, after more than two hours of indirect talks, Iran’s and the US’s top negotiators, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, respectively, met as they were leaving the venue of the talks and chatted for a few minutes in the presence of Al Busaidi. Witkoff is US President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Middle East.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

