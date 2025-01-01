UN : US cuts to food assistance threaten millions of Afghans with famine

Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme warned that fresh US cuts to food assistance threaten millions of Afghans with famine.

Fresh US cuts to food assistance risk worsening already widespread hunger in Afghanistan, according to t, which warned it can support just half the people in need — and only with half rations.In an interview with AFP, Mutinta Chimuka, WFP’s acting country director, urged donors to step up to support Afghanistan, which faces the world’s second-largest humanitarian crisis.

The UN says a third of the population of around 45 million people needs food assistance, and 3.1 million people are on the brink of famine.

“With what resources we have now, barely eight million people will get assistance across the year, and that’s only if we get everything else that we are expecting from other donors,” Chimuka said.

The agency already has been “giving a half ration to stretch the resources that we have,” she added.

In the coming months, WFP usually would be assisting two million people “to prevent famine, so that’s already a huge number that we’re worried about,” Chimuka said.

Already grappling with a 40 percent drop in funding for this year globally and seeing a decline in funding for Afghanistan in recent years, WFP has had to split the standard ration designed to meet the daily minimum recommended 2,100 kilocalories per person.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, this week urged international donors to keep supporting Afghanistan, saying 22.9 million needed assistance this year.

Source:Arab News