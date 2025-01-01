UK: Birmingham mosque praised for gathering 120 tons of waste

Shafaqna English- A mosque in Birmingham, England, has been praised for gathering 120 tons of waste.
UKIM Sparkbrook Islamic Center and Masjid received high praise for its collaboration with Birmingham City Council’s mobile waste crews to rid rubbish from 1,400 cars driven by around 2,000 residents, thereby averting potential fly-tipping due to the persistent bin strike.
Weeks earlier, impatient residents had caused chaos, dumping heaps of refuse at the side of roads, but this situation was markedly different thanks to the mosque’s intervention. Birmingham Live readers are thankful for the community effort.
On Thursday, April 3, officials resorted to using a JCB to remove an enormous amount of illegally dumped trash from Tyseley Community Centre’s premises, which had obstructed access to a children’s play area. To ensure this wouldn’t happen again, the mosque convened a meeting on Thursday night to craft a plan of action.
Over 40 individuals gathered early on Saturday, April 5, well before the waste trucks’ arrival. Quickly assigned locations across two car parks, their goal was clear: to remove bin bags from vehicles and take rubbish from those with wheelie bins, allowing for swift departures and open roadways.
Council bins boss Coun Mahmood lauded the efforts of UKIM Sparkbrook Islamic Centre and Masjid, saying: “This is a shining example of the ongoing partnerships we are developing with community groups across the city to work together in keeping our city clean.
“Thank you to the chair, Mohammed Ishtiaq, and the brilliant volunteers for their support throughout. I’m pleased that after the successful event, more community groups approached us offering their facilities.”
