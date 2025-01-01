[Video] Schemes Behind Smiles

Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E10 | Schemes Behind Smiles, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini.

In this episode of The Speaking Quran, we dive into verses 10 to 14 of Surah Yusuf, where the brothers of Yusuf (AS), driven by jealousy, craft a cunning narrative to carry out their sinister plan. Though their hearts harbored evil, their words were cloaked in reason and persuasion.

Join us as we unravel the layers of their deception, reflect on the power of speech, and explore how the Quran exposes the contrast between outward speech and inner intentions.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

