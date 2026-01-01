Q&A For Muslims in the West: Music-singing-dancing (1)

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question & Answer

Question 1: Many questions are asked concerning permissible and forbidden music. Is it correct to say that the music that arouses sexual, lustful urges and promotes unstable and degrading behaviour is the forbidden one?

And is it correct to say that the music which soothes the nerves or causes relaxation, the music that forms the background of a scene in a movie to increase the effect of the scene on the viewers, the music that is used for physical exercise during workouts, the music that dramatizes a particular scene by its tune, or the one that arouses the zeal [in soldiers] is the permissible one?

Answer: Forbidden music is the music that is suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings, even if it does not arouse sexual temptations.

Permissible music is the music that is not suitable for such gatherings, even if it does not soothe the nerves like the martial music and that played at funerals.

Question 2: Just as many questions are asked about Halal-Haram music, many questions are asked about halal and haram songs. Is it correct to say that Haram songs are those that arouse sexual, lustful urges and promote unstable and degrading behaviour?

Is it correct to say that songs that do not arouse lustful desires, but elevate the souls and thoughts to lofty levels like religious songs of praise dedicated to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Imams (AS), or the songs that lift the spirits and morale [of the fighters] and the like are Halal songs?

Answer: All songs (Al-Ghina’) are Haram. Based on the definition that we accept. Al-Ghina’ is the entertaining expression by way of tunes that are common to those who provide entertainment and amusement.

In this prohibition, we should include the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, supplications (Dua’s), and songs of praise of Ahlul Bayt (AS) uttered to the accompaniment of those tunes [that are used by the entertainers]. The prohibition of reciting other non-entertaining expressions —like songs intended to lift the morale [of fighters]— is based on compulsory precaution. However, the tune that cannot be described as such is not Haram by itself.

Question 3: Is it permissible to listen to religious songs in praise of Ahlul Bayt (AS) that are accompanied with music?

Answer: Songs (Al-Ghina’) are Haram absolutely. However, singing praise [of the Prophet (PBUH) or the Ahlul Bayt (AS)] that is sung with a good tune but is not in Ghina’ form is without problem. As for the music, it would be allowed, if it is not suitable for entertainment and amusement gatherings.

Question 4: Is it permissible to soothe the senses by listening to the reciter of the Qur’an who recites in a vibrant, quavering tone?

Answer: If the tune used in its recitation is not Ghina’, there is no problem in listening to it.

Question 5: Some of the reciters, singers or chanters adopt the tunes of sinful people [i.e., Haram entertainers] and then sing or chant with their tunes poems in praise of the Prophet (PBUH) and his family—the result is that the context is different from that of the sinful people, yet the tune is suitable to theirs. Is it forbidden to sing in this way? Is it forbidden to listen [in this case]?

Answer: Yes, based on obligatory precaution it is forbidden.

Source: sistani.org

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