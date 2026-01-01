Q&A For Muslims in the West: Miscellaneous (1)

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question & Answer

Question 1: Is it permissible to draw or produce a scene which shows the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), one of the past prophets or the infallible Imams (AS), or other luminaries and show it in cinema, on television or theatre?

Answer: If due deference and respect is observed, and the scene does not contain anything that would detract from their holy pictures in the minds [of the viewers], there is no problem.

Question 2: Is it permissible to give away as gift, copies of the Holy Qur’an, prayer books, and amulets to non-Muslims?

Answer: There is no problem in it, if such is not exposed to desecration and insult, and they are shown the requisite respect.

Question 3: How could one go about dispensing with papers carrying the names of Allah (SWT) or the Infallible (AS), as well as some loose pages of the Qur’an, when it is not possible for us to throw them in the sea or the river? That said, we do not know where would the garbage end up and what is done with it?

Answer: It is not permissible to put them in rubbish bins because that involves desecration and disrespect. However there is no problem in erasing the writings on the papers even by using some chemicals burying them in a clean place, or shredding them so that they turn into dust.

Question 4: Has Istikhara any basis in the Shari‘a? Is there a problem in repeating the Istikhara [for the same intention] by paying alms [before it] in order to get a guidance that is to one’s liking?

Answer: One may resort to Istikhara (albeit with the intention of Raja’an) in situations where he is confused and cannot prefer one side [of the issue] to the other, after having pondered over it and having consulted [those who know about it]. Repeating the Istikhara is not right, unless it is for a different issue.

Source: sistani.org

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