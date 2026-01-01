Q&A For Muslims in the West: Miscellaneous (2)

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question & Answer

Question 1: What is the limit that you have allowed your agents and representatives (Wukala’) to utilize for their personal use from the religious dues that they collect [from the people]?

Answer: In our Ijazahs (authorizations for apportioning the religious dues), we have mentioned that the authorized person is allowed to utilize, for example, one-third or half of whatever he collects of religious dues for the purposes that have been defined by the Shari‘a. This does not mean that the percentage mentioned [in the Ijazah] is especially for the use of the authorized person himself, because it could happen at times that the use of that due would not apply to him at all — for example, if he is a sayyid while the religious dues that he has collected are from the charity of non-sayyid or other charities like it.

In the light of this, if the authorized person considers himself —in keeping with Allah as the witness in this matter— eligible for the religious dues in accordance with the conditions mentioned in the Manual of Islamic Laws —for example, if he is needy in the religious definition and is among those who deserve the right of Zakat or Sahm-e Sadat or Radd Madhalim etc— he is allowed to take from it according to his need and proportionate to his status and not more than that.

Similarly, if he is providing general religious services and strives for upholding the word of Islam, he deserves the Sahm-e Imam (AS) according to the level of his work and the service that he does for Islam.

But, if he is not spending the religious due that he has collected, he must utilize the percentage mentioned [in the ijaza] in its appropriate causes as defined by the Sharia.

Question 2: If a person has doubts about the integrity of a representative of the Marja‘ as a result of alleged misappropriation of religious dues;

Is he allowed to talk about it to other people, even if he is not certain about the truth of the allegations levelled against the representative? What if he is certain about them?

Is he allowed to still pay his religious dues to that representative as long as he is uncertain about his not being trustworthy?

Answer: It is not permissible for him [to talk to the others about it] in both situations. In the second case [of certainty], he can inform the Marja‘ directly in complete confidence about the real situation so that the Marja‘ may take whatever action he deems appropriate.

He should rather pay his religious dues to a representative who is known for his integrity and honesty in acting according to his ijaza, i.e. in using some portion of what he has collected of it in their appropriate causes as mentioned earlier and sending the rest to the Marja‘.

Question 3: Is it permissible to use the Sahm-e Imam (AS) without seeking the permission of the Marja‘ if a person can ascertain the need of any kind for its use with which the Imam (AS) would be pleased?

Answer: It is not permissible; and one cannot attain the approval of the Imam (AS) by using his portion of the Khums without seeking the permission of the most learned Marja‘ —in that it is possible that the Marja‘’s permission is part of the approval of the Imam (AS).

Source: sistani.org

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