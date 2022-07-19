The authenticity of amulets / the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answers

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about the authenticity of amulets (Duas).

Question: What is the ruling about the writers of amulets who claim they are narrated in old books of amulets (Duas)? And are these amulets religiously approved? What is the ruling about referring to them?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the amulets have been narrated from Imams (AS), or their contents are the truth, there is no problem to seek blessing by referring to them. In the same way, there is no problem seeking blessing by referring to doubtful amulets, hoping that they are from infallibles (AS).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA