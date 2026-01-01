Dhul-Hijjah: Blessed opportunities to get closer to Allah (SWT)

Shafaqna English| by Leila Yazdani- During the Month of Dhul-Hijjah, there are many blessed opportunities to get closer to Allah (SWT) through worship, fasting, and good deeds.

The first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah are very well known for the performance of Hajj. It is within this period that Muslims around the world choose to embark on an annual pilgrimage to the Kabbah in Makkah. The Month of Dhul-Hijjah is a blessed time in which we remember the various sacrifices and struggles of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Ismail (AS), and Hajar (SA) – amongst many others – through the rites of Hajj and Qurbani.

Dhul Hijjah Meaning

Dhul-Hijjah (ذُو ٱلْحِجَّة) is one of the four sacred months in the lunar calendar. Dhul Hijjah means ‘The Month of the Hajj/Pilgrimage’. During this month, Muslims around the world gather in Makkah to perform Hajj to please Allah (SWT).

There are many blessed opportunities to seek forgiveness in the Month of Dhul-Hijjah

During the Month of Dhul-Hijjah, there are many blessed opportunities to seek forgiveness, guidance, and protection from Allah (SWT). Even when many are prevented from performing Hajj, these days are a mercy and an opportunity for us to draw closer to Allah (SWT) through an abundance of worship, fasting, and good deeds.

The first ten days of Dhul-Hijjah are the best and most virtuous days of the year

The first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah have been specifically highlighted as great for worship and devotion. These are the days in which Allah the Almighty loves the people to perform good deeds.

A reported Hadith from the Prophet (PBUH) says that there are no other days where good deeds are beloved to Allah (SWT) than these. The first ten days of it are very well known because they coincide with the performance of Hajj during this time.

It has been narrated in Hadiths that the ten nights which God has sworn to them in the Quran (89) are the ten nights of the first ten days of this month. According to some narrations, when the Qur’an states: ” Wal-Fajr” (89:1), “Wa Layali ‘Ashr” (89:2), by the dawn, and the 10 nights, these are the 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah.

Moreover, in the Quran 22 (Sura Al-Hajj), Verse 28, Allah (SWT) has talked about the “Known Days” in which the faithful must remember Allah (SWT). One of the most prevalent interpretations of these glorified and great “Known Days” is the first ten days of Dhul-Hijja.

Great things to do in the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah

It is recommended to fast in the first nine days of this month. There is also a special Dhikr mentioned by Imam Ali (AS) which starts with: “La Ilaha Illa Allahu Adada Al-Layali wa Ad-Duhoor”, and so on. Recite this 10 times a day in the first 10 days. Also, don’t forget the special prayer every day between Maghrib and Isha.

This prayer consists of two Rak’as, which are performed every night between Maghrib Prayer and ‘Isha Prayer. In each Rak’at, the Quran 1 (Sura Al-Hamd), the Quran 112 (Sura Al-Tawhid), and the 142nd Verse of the Quran (7) are recited.

Many events have happened in Dhul-Hijjah

Eid Al-Adha, Eid Al-Ghadir, the Event of Mubahala, and many other events have happened in this month.

1st day of Dhul-Hijjah; Marriage anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and Lady Fatimah (SA)

On the first day of the holy Month of Dhul-Hijjah in the second year of Hijra, the Seal of Prophets and Messengers (PBUH) married his daughter, the Lady of the worlds’ women, Lady Fatima Zahra (SA), to Imam Ali (AS).

Imam Sadeq (AS) said: “If God had not created the Commander of the Faithful (AS) for Fatimah (SA), nobody would have been dignified or worthy enough for her on earth from human or other creatures.”

7th of Dhul-Hijjah – Martyrdom of Imam Baqir (AS)

Imam Muhmmad Al-Baqir (AS) lived on for 19 years and ten months after the martyrdom of his father, Imam Zaynul-‘Abidin (AS). During this time he was engaged in doing his crucial duty of Imamate, spreading and propagating the Islamic culture, teaching disciples, leading companions and people, implementing traditions of his noble ancestor among the people, drawing the attention of the usurping ruling system toward the right line of leadership and guiding people in realizing the real leader.

The Infallible Imam who is the genuine vicegerent (caliph) of Allah (SWT) and God’s Apostle [PBUH] on earth, and spared no moment in accomplishing his duties. Finally, on 07 Dhul Hijjah 114/28 January 733, when he was 57 years old, he was poisoned by the order of Hisham in Medina and departed to the Heavens. His sacred body was buried in Baqi‘ Cemetery next to his honorable father.

The Day of Arafah 9th of Dhul-Hijjah

The Day of Arafah is the high point of the Hajj and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) farewell pilgrimage. On that day, he taught his followers how to perform Hajj while at Arafat and gave them important advice on how Muslims ought to behave. Pilgrims spend the day at Arafat praying for Allah’s (SWT) Forgiveness and Blessing.

Eid Al-Adha 10th Day of Dhul-Hijjah

On Eid Al-Adha, Muslims may sacrifice a sheep to commemorate the Prophet (PBUH). Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (AS) in obedience to Allah (SWT). This sacrifice is one of the rites of the pilgrimage. People attend Eid Salah on this celebratory day.

Eid Al-Ghadir 18th Dhul-Hijjah

Eid Al-Ghadir commemorates an event which occurred after the Prophet’s (PBUH) last Hajj. Some 100.000 people gathered at Ghadir Khumm, a parting of the roads outside Makkah. The Prophet (PBUH) proclaimed the last revelation of the Qur’an and advised the assembled crowd that after him, his cousin and son-in-law Ali (AS), would lead them.

This day I have perfected your religion for you, completed My favor upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your religion. (Qur’an 5:03)

Eid Al-Mubahala on 24th Day of Dhul-Hijjah

Eid Al-Mubahala commemorates the occasion when a group of Christians from Yemen queried the Islamic understanding of Isa (AS)- Having challenged the Prophet (PBUH) on this matter, they declined to settle the dispute in the traditional manner, which involved both sides praying for the Lord to punish those who were lying – imprecation.

Say. “O’ people of the Book! Come to common terms as between us and you, that we worship none but Allah (SWT) …” (the Qur’an 3:64)

Source:

Great Things To Do In The First 10 Days Of Dhul-Hijjah, Mohammed Al-Hilli

The Core of Islam, Sayyid Fadhil Milani

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