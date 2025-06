Shafaqna English– On the second day of Eid Al-Adha, some children and youth in Kabul who came to the streets in search of work complained about their difficult economic conditions.

Hamid and Samirgul are two brothers who, on the second day of Eid Al-Adha, wait with handcarts on the streets of Kabul, hoping to find work to support their family.

The brothers said that poverty and unemployment have robbed them of the joy of Eid.

Source: Tolo News

