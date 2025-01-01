Study Reveals Childhood Adversity Influences Depression Risk Through DNA Changes

Shafaqna English- A groundbreaking study published in Nature Mental Health has uncovered how childhood adversity may leave lasting biological marks, increasing the risk of depression later in life. Researchers found that DNA methylation—a chemical process affecting gene expression—plays a key role in mediating this link.

The study, analyzing data from the UK-based Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), examined 627 to 675 children exposed to various adversities, including abuse, poverty, and family instability. Blood samples taken at age seven revealed specific DNA methylation patterns that either heightened or reduced depressive symptoms by adolescence.

Notably, 70 methylation sites were identified as mediators, with 44% increasing depression risk and 56% showing protective effects. Adversity types like physical abuse and maternal mental illness were more linked to resilience, while financial hardship correlated with higher risk. Timing also mattered, with early childhood (birth to age five) being a critical period.

The findings were partially replicated in USA and Dutch studies, though further research is needed in diverse populations. Lead author Alexandre Lussier highlighted the potential for these epigenetic markers to serve as future biomarkers for mental health risk and resilience.

While limitations remain—such as the focus on European populations and blood-based methylation data—the study advances understanding of how early trauma biologically embeds itself, opening doors for preventive strategies.

Source: Psypost

