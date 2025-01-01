Vietnam to become recognised player in global Halal sector

Shafaqna English– Vietnam is set to become a recognised player in the global Halal sector. As a tourism hub, Hanoi is now actively developing strategies to attract Muslim travellers.

In recent years, the city has seen a notable uptick in visitors from countries with large Muslim populations.

The global Halal tourism sector is a billion-dollar opportunity, an emerging market brimming with untapped potential. As one of Vietnam’s leading tourism destinations, Hanoi is not wasting time in tapping into this growing market.

With 57 member states in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and more than 2.2 billion Muslims worldwide, the Halal tourism market offers not just massive scale, but also strong spending power. In 2023 alone, global Muslim travel spending reached $220 billion, and it’s projected to surpass $300 billion by 2026. Across the globe, more countries are beginning to view Halal tourism as a key growth area.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his ambition for Vietnam to become a recognised player in the global Halal sector, turning Halal tourism into a national strength and making Vietnam a must-visit destination on the global Halal map. As a tourism hub, Hanoi is now actively developing strategies to attract Muslim travellers.

Despite the promising numbers, Halal tourism in Hanoi, like in much of Vietnam, is still in its early stages. Experts said close coordination is needed between Government agencies, businesses, international organisations, and partners at home and abroad.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com