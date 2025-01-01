Afghanistan: 119 Schools in Khost without buildings

Shafaqna English– Out of 372 public schools in Khost province, 119 schools do not have buildings, local officials reported.

Kherogul Khairkhwah, Deputy Director of the Khost Department of Education, said: “All the schools under the Khost Department of Education number 372, of which 119 lack buildings. However, local officials are striving to secure funding to build shelters for these schools.”

Students at the Central Khalbisat High School in the Sabari and Yaqubi District of Khost are studying next to a cemetery. Bakhtullah, one of the students, said that when a funeral is held at the cemetery, students leave due to the disruption.

Bakhtullah told a TOLOnews reporter: “Students come and go with difficulty. This place is not suitable for education. When a funeral takes place at the cemetery, the school’s order is disrupted, causing students to return to their homes.”

Other students from this school call on the authorities to take practical steps toward constructing standard school buildings.

Mohammad Yousuf, another student in Khost, said: “Compared to other provinces, the weather in Khost is very hot. This environment is not suitable for education. In this heat and these conditions, students are suffering greatly.”

