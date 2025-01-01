London: Muslims gather to celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Shafaqna English– British Muslims along with many groups and organizations, gathered to mark the Eid Al-Adha holiday for the first time in London’s famous Trafalgar Square.

As part of the “Eid on the Square” event organized by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, thousands came together to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest festivals, alongside Eid Al-Fitr.

On the third day of Eid on Sunday (08 June 2025), the celebration welcomed families with a series of activities, a variety of cultures, food, entertainment, and Islamic-inspired art.

Along with the main stage, where live performances took place, organizations ranging from aid groups to cultural and educational institutions set up stalls in the square to inform Muslims about their services, offering entertaining activities.

Mohtasim Pal, a police officer and chair of the Muslim Association within the British Transport Police (BTP), said this celebration is a great opportunity for them to connect with the community, including people with different backgrounds and cultures.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

