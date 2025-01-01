Hajj 2025: Umm Al-Qura University becomes academic hub

Shafaqna English– Umm Al-Qura University is leveraging its research capabilities to support one of the world’s most complex religious gatherings in 2025.

Umm Al-Qura’s research arm, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, deployed 34 researchers and 458 data collectors to conduct 17 studies this season.

Dr Wardah bint Abdullah Al-Asmari, Vice-Rector for investment and community partnership, told Arab News that the university has committed all available resources to support Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah infrastructure, aligning with Vision 2030 objectives.

“We mobilize our human, scientific, administrative, and research capacities annually through specialized educational and training programs, field studies, and consulting services designed to elevate pilgrim experiences and service standards,” Al-Asmari said.

The university’s flagship effort this season, the Licensing and Qualification Program for Helpers of Pilgrims, has provided over 300,000 training opportunities through 20 worker modules and 50 packages for pilgrims available in 15 languages.

Source: Arab News

