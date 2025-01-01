Israel stops Gaza-bound aid ship and detains activists

Shafaqna English– Israeli forces intercepted a boat carrying aid for Gaza early on Monday (09 June 2025) in international waters, detaining activists.

The British-flagged ship, the Madleen, set sail from Italy a week ago to protest Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver a symbolic amount of aid. The voyage was organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and included activists from Sweden, France, Brazil and other countries.

Israeli forces said they took command of the vessel at sea, detaining Swedish climate activist Thunberg and the rest of the crew. Video from the vessel showed the unarmed crew and passengers wearing life jackets and raising their hands as the ship was boarded.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters,” prominent climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, said in a pre-recorded video, calling for pressure on the Swedish government to help secure their release.

Source: NPR

