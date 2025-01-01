UNOCA: Central Africa continues to face serious challenges

Shafaqna English– Central Africa continues to face serious challenges, from political instability to growing humanitarian needs.

With violence worsening in both the Lake Chad Basin and the Great Lakes, the Security Council met on Monday (09 June 2025) to examine the threats confronting the wider region.

“Central Africa remains rich in potential, but the challenges are still significant,” said Abdou Abarry, Head of the UN’s Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA).

While countries such as Chad and Gabon have made progress in terms of political development, newly elected authorities must capitalise on this momentum to implement key democratic reforms, said Mr Abarry.

In recent months, online disinformation and hate speech have been on the rise in Cameroon, said Mr Abarry. UNOCA reported that 65 per cent of political content shared on social media between January and April this year was either false or previously manipulated.

