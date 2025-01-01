English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

UNOCA: Central Africa continues to face serious challenges

0

Shafaqna English– Central Africa continues to face serious challenges, from political instability to growing humanitarian needs.

With violence worsening in both the Lake Chad Basin and the Great Lakes, the Security Council met on Monday (09 June 2025) to examine the threats confronting the wider region.

“Central Africa remains rich in potential, but the challenges are still significant,” said Abdou Abarry, Head of the UN’s Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA).

While countries such as Chad and Gabon have made progress in terms of political development, newly elected authorities must capitalise on this momentum to implement key democratic reforms, said Mr Abarry.

In recent months, online disinformation and hate speech have been on the rise in Cameroon, said Mr Abarry. UNOCA reported that 65 per cent of political content shared on social media between January and April this year was either false or previously manipulated.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WFP: Millions in West & Central Africa at risk of hunger

nafiseh yazdani

Astan Quds Abbasi sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

anvari

Afghanistan: UNSC highlights humanitarian needs

leila yazdani

Journalists’ rights group expresses concern at number of journalists killed in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan earthquake: Slow progress of relief efforts

asadian

Libyan newspaper: Whether changes in Francophone Africa will create a new Françafrique?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.