Hajj 2025: Iraq Wins Diamond Award

The Iraqi Hajj delegation has earned the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Diamond Tier of the Labaytom Award, the highest distinction for pilgrim services.

Hajj delegations from Iraq, Turkey, and Malaysia received this year’s prize, which rewards excellence in planning, healthcare, religious guidance, comfort, and overall organization for their performance during the pilgrimage season.

The Iraqi pilgrimage delegation was recognized on Sunday (08 June 2025) for its organization and high-quality service. The mission previously achieved the award’s highest tier in both 2023 and 2024, highlighting Iraq’s leadership in organizing the Hajj.