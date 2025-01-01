English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Favoritism in Parenting

Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran | Favoritism in Parenting, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini. 

In this video, we explore Verses 7-8 of Surah Yusuf, where the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS) begins to unfold through the jealousy of his brothers. These Verses reveal the emotional dynamics within Prophet Ya’qub’s (AS) family and highlight the dangers of favoritism in parenting.

We will reflect on the moral lessons we can take from this powerful Chapter of the Qur’an.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

