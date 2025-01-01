Saudi Arabia: Luxury shopping travel destination

Shafaqna English– Shopping malls in Saudi Arabia are undergoing a massive transformation, evolving from traditional shopping centers to luxury shopping travel destinations that blend shopping with entertainment.

This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s retail sector and align with Vision 2030, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global tourism and business hub. Today, shopping malls are no longer just about retail but are increasingly becoming leisure spots offering a blend of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

In recent years, shopping malls in Saudi Arabia have shifted their focus, with around 40% of their spaces now dedicated to non-retail activities, including cinemas, interactive play zones, cultural exhibitions, and live events. This “retailtainment” trend is redefining the shopping experience, offering more than just a place to shop. Malls have become key community hubs that appeal to a diverse range of consumers, from families to young adults, by offering a variety of entertainment options.

Source: Travel And Tour World

www.shafaqna.com